RCMP Handout Leonard Dyck, pictured in an undated photo supplied by the RCMP.

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering UBC botany lecturer Leonard “Len” Dyck as an enthusiastic scholar and a loving father.

Late Wednesday, the RCMP charged Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, with the second-degree murder of Dyck. His body was discovered near McLeod and Schmegelsky’s burned out truck near Dease Lake, B.C.

The accused are also suspects in the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese in northern B.C., and have been the subject of a nationwide manhunt since earlier this week. The pair were last spotted in Gillam, Manitoba, about 1,000 km north of Winnipeg.

In a statement to the RCMP, Dyck’s family said his death has created “unthinkable grief.”

“We are truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len. He was a loving husband and father,” Dyck’s family wrote. “His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

