It’s no giant boat, but a titanic mansion in southwest Calgary is going up for auction in January — and it’s got some celebrity pedigree.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that actor Leonardo DiCaprio lived in while filming Oscar-winning survival film “The Revenant” is set to go up for auction in January 2021 with the listing price of a cool $8.5 million, according to its listing on Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions The house Leondardo DiCaprio lived in while filming "The Revenant" is up for sale.

Evidently Leo had a taste for the extravagant when he was in Alberta filming in late 2014. The property features a 25-metre indoor pool, home theatre, basketball court, 1,000 square-foot home gym, and an elevator. So, while he spent his filming days in a bear carcass, DiCaprio’s off-time was likely spent in luxury, dining in a kitchen that includes a “butler pantry,” or retiring to the “master wing” complete with a private study and deep-soak tub for two.

The mansion itself spans more than 15,000 square feet and sits on a private two-acre property boasting mountain views, It’s located a 20-minute drive from downtown Calgary, and only 40 minutes from scenic Banff.

And to add to its filming pedigree, the property was also featured on the TV series, “Fargo.”