OTTAWA — Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis has become the first woman approved to run for the federal Conservative party leadership, saying she wants the job to bring courage and compassion back to politics.

Lewis has been working for weeks to sign up supporters and raise funds to support her bid, handing in the first 1,000 signatures required and a $25,000 entry fee last week. She was officially registered by the party on Tuesday, and added to its “approved candidates” list Wednesday.

On her website, Lewis says she came to Canada at age five from Jamaica, and watched her mother work hard to build a better life for her six children. Lewis would go on to earn multiple degrees and set up her own law practice in Toronto.

“I am running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada because I see these opportunities for future generations falling away and I see our values being undermined — even within our own party,” Lewis said.

Endorsed by anti-abortion group

Lewis has never been an MP though she did run for the Conservatives in 2015. She was parachuted into a Toronto riding at the last minute after old video surfaced of the nominated candidate urinating into a coffee cup while working in someone’s home. He quit and the party convinced her to run, but she lost to a Liberal.

She declined an interview request Wednesday, as she has most mainstream-media queries in recent weeks as she’s been building her profile among party activists and with third-party organizations, including the Campaign Life Coalition.

The pro-life group has endorsed her, and she also counts among her supporters Charles McVety, a prominent Christian activist who has called her a “breath of fresh air” as a strong Christian woman who is anti-abortion and in support of traditional marriage.

McVety and the Campaign Life Coalition come from different wings within the socially conservative right in Canada, a faction of the Conservative movement that has had major influence on leadership campaigns in past years.

