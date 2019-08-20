Alberta City Decides To Keep Safe Injection Site After Debate Draws Hundreds

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Needles sit out in the open outside on the streets of Toronto in May 2018.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — City council in Lethbridge, Alta., has voted down a motion that called on the provincial government to pull funding for a supervised drug consumption facility in the city.

Coun. Blaine Hyggen, who brought the motion forward, said during Monday’s meeting that he’s heard users at the site get goodie bags and chocolates.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said Hyggen’s comments were unsubstantiated, while Coun. Rob Miyashiro argued people would die if the site closed.

The motion was defeated by a 6-3 margin.

Hundreds of people on both sides of the issue rallied outside the meeting while police used barriers to separate the groups.

People who crammed the council chamber’s public gallery were scanned for weapons on their way in due to what the city’s manager said were threats issued on social media.