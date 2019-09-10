Spectators Charged After Fight At Alberta Youth Hockey Game

Dean Millard/Twitter Two people can be seen chasing a referee at a three-on-three youth hockey tournament in Lethbridge, Alta., in this screenshot posted on Twitter over the weekend.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A second man has been charged after an attack on a referee and a coach at a recent youth hockey tournament in Lethbridge, Alta. Police say a 36-year-old man they had been seeking turned himself in Sunday evening, hours after the on-ice scrap at the three-on-three tournament.

This just happened in #Lethbridge tonight. From what I’ve been told it was a 10 year old 3 on 3 tournament where a player slashed a ref. My source tells me the ref responded in a physical way (some are saying self defence) & this happened. Reaching out to organizer for more info pic.twitter.com/mlsZs8nNuE — Dean Millard (@DuckMillard) September 9, 2019

Todd William Cross Child, a 36-year-old Lethbridge resident, is facing two counts of assault and has been released on a promise to appear in court Oct. 9. Watch: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commented on fighting in hockey earlier this year.

Robert Farrell Creighton, a 55-year-old resident of Standoff, Alta., was previously charged with assault and will appear in court the same day. Police have previously said a player got into a verbal spat with a referee, which escalated to the youth striking the official twice with his stick and the ref pushing the player to the ice.