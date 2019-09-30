Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, right, cheers while waiting to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre, in Vancouver, on Sunday August 4, 2019.

Doug Kerr is the project lead for the Dignity Network, a coalition of Canadian LGBTQ groups that focus on global human rights. He helped organize the town halls and says that the four major parties — the Liberal Party of Canada, the Conservative Party of Canada, the New Democratic Party and the Green Party — were invited to send representatives to the discussions. The Bloc Quebecois was also invited to the Montreal town hall. “We’ve heard from a representative from each of the four major parties that they will be sending or trying to send somebody to each debate,” he told HuffPost Canada. “Canada is a big country, and queer people and opportunities are very diverse. And it’s important, as much as possible, to try and have people in different parts of the country speak to the issues they care about.”

Kerr says that unlike the upcoming commission-organized debates, organizers opted not to invite Maxime Bernier or the People’s Party of Canada. “We want it to be a conversation with the parties that we think will likely be elected and have representation in parliament,” he said. Kerr says the events will be livestreamed so Canadians across the country can have access to conversations on LGBTQ issues and the election. He said local groups are taking the charge for each event, and more information will be released in the coming weeks. ‘Commit’ to ensuring human rights are secure In addition to the announcement of the town halls, 216 organizations across Canada signed off on a statement calling on all major Canadian political parties to include LGBTQ2 people in their platforms. We call on all political parties running in the Canadian Federal election to commit to ensuring that human rights for sexual and gender minorities are secure in Canada and that our communities continue to be reflected in all areas of federal policy, both domestic and international. There continue to be policy areas for Canada to improve in and we call on all future governments to continue to work with LGBTQ2S civil society organizations in moving forward to address issues that are still facing our communities. The 216 organizations include pride groups, AIDS organizations, labour councils, arts societies and more.

Kerr says in the coming weeks each group will release specific calls and demands in terms of government policy. "The coalition I work for, the Dignity Network, is going to be releasing a set of recommendations to Canada on foreign policy, and refugees support that's specific to our work," he said. "So we have 19 recommendations to Global Affairs Canada and Immigration, Refugees, Citizenship Canada." But Kerr said despite their differences in terms of specific policies, it's important the 216 groups issued a joint statement in solidarity. "LGBTQ people, they're involved in all kinds of organizations," he said. "So many of the organizations are not LGBTQ-specific, but they care about these issues and agree with the statement." LGBTQ issues on the top of the mind The announcement of the town halls comes following news that the Liberals turned face on LGBTQ conversion therapy, announcing that they would ban it after all if re-elected.