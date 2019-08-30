Orbon Alija via Getty Images All kids need to know they're welcomed, not just accepted.

How ECEs are helping Early childhood educators (ECEs) work with children under six years old in settings like daycares, preschools, or kindergarten classes, and are increasingly called on to welcome gender-creative or transgender children and queer families. "It's so important to be doing this work, whether or not you know there are 2SLGBTQ families or children in the centre," j wallace skelton, a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto's Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, told HuffPost Canada. "It's good for everyone." "Early-years spaces can feel really gendered and really heterosexual," said skelton, who is working with the city of Toronto to make Early ON centres more inclusive of sexual and gender diversity. Symbols can go a long way; starting points include safer space stickers, gender and sexual diversity represented in books and posters, and anti-discrimination policies in prominent places. But, "a welcoming environment needs to go beyond signalling and also needs to demonstrate that 2SLGBTQ+ children and adults are welcome and valued," skelton added. Whether the early-learning space is a kindergarten, a preschool, or a daycare, meaningful actions can let families and children know their identities are valued. Seeing "parent" instead of "mother/ father" on paperwork is important, as well as having teachers remember parenting titles, whether that's "papa" and "dad" or "deedee" and "baba."

How ECEs are helping Early childhood educators (ECEs) work with children under six years old in settings like daycares, preschools, or kindergarten classes, and are increasingly called on to welcome gender-creative or transgender children and queer families. “It’s so important to be doing this work, whether or not you know there are 2SLGBTQ families or children in the centre,” j wallace skelton, a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, told HuffPost Canada. “It’s good for everyone.” “Early-years spaces can feel really gendered and really heterosexual,” said skelton, who is working with the city of Toronto to make Early ON centres more inclusive of sexual and gender diversity. Symbols can go a long way; starting points include safer space stickers, gender and sexual diversity represented in books and posters, and anti-discrimination policies in prominent places. But, “a welcoming environment needs to go beyond signalling and also needs to demonstrate that 2SLGBTQ+ children and adults are welcome and valued,” skelton added. Whether the early-learning space is a kindergarten, a preschool, or a daycare, meaningful actions can let families and children know their identities are valued. Seeing “parent” instead of “mother/ father” on paperwork is important, as well as having teachers remember parenting titles, whether that’s “papa” and “dad” or “deedee” and “baba.”

FatCamera via Getty Images Symbols go a long way, but meaningful actions are better.

While Jack's school has moved beyond tolerance to acceptance, Caswell says, "they have definitely not moved into radically embracing." The difference between being accepted and embraced might seem like semantics — but according to OISE professor Tara Goldstein there is a universe of difference between these attitudes. Moving from acceptance to support "In some education training programs, we hear the word "tolerance" used in discussions about supporting LGBTQ families, children and youth in schools," Goldstein told HuffPost Canada. "But families don't want to be tolerated. They want to be expected, welcomed, accepted, and supported for who they are." Goldstein is the author of Teaching Gender and Sexuality at School: Letters to Teachers and recently conducted a research study called The Experiences of LGBTQ Families in Ontario Schools. One parent she interviewed explained that "'tolerance' means, 'OK, well, I'll sit beside you.' 'Acceptance' means, 'I'll put my arm around you.' But 'support' means, 'I'll lift you up when you can't get up.'" A space kids can look forward to going Lee Airton is an assistant professor of gender and sexuality studies in education at Queen's University, and would like to see classrooms be spaces where children can relax and feel comfortable. "That's very different from being told that this is a space that is welcoming. This is much more visceral. This is a space where I look forward to going ... I can make friendships with the knowledge that people will not turn away from me once they discover who I am. If I need help, I know I can ask an adult in a space," Airton said.

While Jack’s school has moved beyond tolerance to acceptance, Caswell says, “they have definitely not moved into radically embracing.” The difference between being accepted and embraced might seem like semantics — but according to OISE professor Tara Goldstein there is a universe of difference between these attitudes. Moving from acceptance to support “In some education training programs, we hear the word “tolerance” used in discussions about supporting LGBTQ families, children and youth in schools,” Goldstein told HuffPost Canada. “But families don’t want to be tolerated. They want to be expected, welcomed, accepted, and supported for who they are.” Goldstein is the author of Teaching Gender and Sexuality at School: Letters to Teachers and recently conducted a research study called The Experiences of LGBTQ Families in Ontario Schools. One parent she interviewed explained that “‘tolerance’ means, ‘OK, well, I’ll sit beside you.’ ‘Acceptance’ means, ‘I’ll put my arm around you.’ But ‘support’ means, ‘I’ll lift you up when you can’t get up.’” A space kids can look forward to going Lee Airton is an assistant professor of gender and sexuality studies in education at Queen’s University, and would like to see classrooms be spaces where children can relax and feel comfortable. “That’s very different from being told that this is a space that is welcoming. This is much more visceral. This is a space where I look forward to going ... I can make friendships with the knowledge that people will not turn away from me once they discover who I am. If I need help, I know I can ask an adult in a space,” Airton said.