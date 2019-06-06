Some Liberal Organizers Want Chris Hadfield To Be Ontario's Next Premier

Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield responds to a question during a news conference from the International Space Station on Jan. 10, 2013.

A group of Liberal organizers wants to draft “moonshot candidate” Chris Hadfield to replace former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne as provincial party leader.

“People really love rallying around a great candidate. And that’s what Chris Hadfield is,” Evan Wiseman, who has worked as a political staffer on Parliament Hill and was a campaign manager for a federal Liberal candidate in the 2015 election, told HuffPost Canada.

Col. Hadfield is an astronaut, was the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station and served as a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“When we mention the idea of having Chris run for leadership and being premier, the excitement on people’s faces is palpable,” Wiseman said.

“It’s incredible. I’ve never seen it in all my years of organizing.”

Watch: Only 10 Canadians have been to space. Story continues after video.