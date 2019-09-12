VICTORIA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s election plane sustained some damage in Victoria after a media bus drove under one of its wings Wednesday night.
The plane had just landed in the British Columbia capital after transporting Trudeau, his team and several journalists travelling with the campaign across the country for Day 1 of the federal election race.
A bus was parked close to the plane to transport the journalists from the tarmac.
As it departed, it drove under the wing of the plane, making a loud scraping sound as the top of the bus slowly dragged under the wing.
Campaign officials now say a new Air Transat plane has been procured, although this one doesn’t feature the partisan branding of its predecessor, which included Trudeau’s name in big red block letters.
The Liberal leader has a packed itinerary for Thursday, including stops in Kamloops, B.C., Edmonton and Trois Rivieres, Que.
One stop Trudeau is not making is in Toronto, where Conservative rival Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green party Leader Elizabeth May are gathering tonight for the first debate of the campaign, sponsored by Maclean’s magazine and Citytv.
