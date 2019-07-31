Darryl Dyck/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks at the Canadian Club of Vancouver on May 24, 2019.

OTTAWA — The Liberals and the Conservatives are both boasting of record-breaking fundraising results this spring, with each party pointing to a different measure of success.

Newly released figures from Elections Canada show the Conservative Party of Canada raised just over $8.5 million in the second quarter of this year, which came from about 53,000 donors.

The party says that breaks the previous second-quarter record, which the Conservatives set in 2011.

The Liberals, meanwhile, say the $5 million they raised came from just over 41,500 contributors from April 1 to June 30, which the party calls its best-ever second quarter when it comes to the number of donors.

