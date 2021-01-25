MP Booted From Caucus Over ‘Dangerous Accusations’ Against Fellow Liberals

Facebook/RameshSanghaMP Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out of the Liberal caucus for "baseless and dangerous accusations" against fellow Liberal MPs.

OTTAWA — Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out of the Liberal caucus for allegedly levelling unsubstantiated accusations against fellow Liberal MPs.

Government whip Mark Holland said in statement Monday he was made aware late last week that Sangha had made “baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues.”

Holland did not specify what those accusations entailed.

But Sangha last week gave a Punjabi-language interview to Y Media, a streaming news channel for the South Asian community in Canada, in which he criticized Sikh Liberal MP Navdeep Bains.

According to Baaz News, a Canadian-based news website catering to the Sikh and Punjabi community, Sangha said in the interview that Bains is an “extremist” who supports the creation of an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, in the Punjab region of India.

Sangha said Bains, who resigned from cabinet earlier this month because he does not intend to seek re-election, was not fit to be a minister, according to Baaz News.

Sangha did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

“As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about parliamentarians or other Canadians,” Holland said in the statement, adding that he consulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before taking “the necessary steps” to eject Sangha from the caucus.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead.

“The Liberal caucus continues to stand firm against racism and intolerance.”

Watch: Opposition Leaders Press For Details On Payette’s Resignation. Story continues below.