Ex-Liberal MP Raj Grewal Charged With Fraud, Breach Of Trust

OTTAWA — Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal was charged Friday with fraud and breach of trust over millions of dollars in loans the RCMP allege he used his political position to obtain and hid from the ethics commissioner.

The RCMP further allege that Grewal used his taxpayer-funded constituency office budget for his own personal benefit.

The charges cap off an investigation that began back in 2017, nearly two years into Grewal’s first term as a member of Parliament.

Left caucus in 2018

He left the Liberal caucus in 2018 for what he said were personal and health reasons. He stayed on as an Independent MP but didn’t seek re-election last year.

At the time, the Prime Minister’s Office said Grewal was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction, and Grewal later posted a video detailing his problems.

He said he began frequenting the Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Que., in early 2016, racking up debt in the millions of dollars playing high-stakes blackjack. He started to borrow money from family and friends to continue to gamble.

“On an average sitting, I would spend between 15 to 30 minutes at a table, and I either won a lot of money, which made me continue to chase wins, or I lost a significant amount of money, which threw me into complete despair,” he said.

“I want to make it clear that every single personal loan made to me was by cheque. Everybody has been paid back, and every loan and repayment is transparent and traceable.”