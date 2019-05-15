Trudeau Government Staffer 'Fixed A Few Things' In Ontario Attack Ad

BRAESON HOLLAND/TWITTER A Liberal staffer for Minister Maryam Monsef made his own version of the Ontario government's anti-carbon tax ad.

A staffer for a federal minister took artistic liberties Wednesday with the Ontario government’s anti-carbon tax TV ad, a video that many observers said took liberties with the facts. “Fixed a few things in [Premier Doug Ford]’s climate change attack ad,” Braeson Holland, press secretary to Minister Maryam Monsef, wrote on Twitter.

“The federal government has put a price on pollution,” a narrator says over the Progressive Conservatives’ footage of nickels pouring out of gas pumps and heating vents. “They made it revenue neutral, so big polluters are paying and you get a rebate.” The federal carbon tax came into effect in Ontario on April 1 and the rebate was up for grabs on 2018 tax returns. Holland’s video also mentions that the Ontario government has set aside $30 million to fight Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on its carbon tax with ads and a court challenge. He said he got the idea from economist Mike Moffatt’s tweet, which said that if you watch the original ad with the sound off, it looks like it’s promoting the carbon tax. “You’ll be showered with money!”

Did nobody in the government watch this with the sound off? This literally looks like an ad *promoting* the carbon rebate. You'll be showered with money! https://t.co/yOautsRCQz — Mike P. "Ontario Dad" Moffatt 🇨🇦🏅🏅 (@MikePMoffatt) May 13, 2019

The Ford government unveiled its new taxpayer-funded ad Monday. It shows nickels pouring out of gas pumps and heating vents while a narrator says that the federal carbon tax will cost families nickels more on almost everything they buy. The ad does not explain that the revenue is being rebated to taxpayers and most households are expected to get more money back than they pay.

We’re fighting the carbon tax because it hurts seniors, workers, families and small businesses.



The people of Ontario deserve to know the real costs of this punishing tax, and we’re going to make sure they do. #onpolipic.twitter.com/8AcnQJmIzT — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 13, 2019