Trudeau Liberals Target Parents With Pledge To Boost Child Benefit

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Liberals promised Tuesday that if re-elected, they will boost the Canada Child Benefit for children under age one and make maternity and parental leave benefits tax-free.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said that raising children is expensive and challenging, particularly in the first year, and this would help.

“In those first few months with a new baby, when it’s a struggle to get enough sleep, let alone get to the top of your game at work, it can be an even bigger concern,” he said. “People should be focused on spending time with their baby, not worrying about how they’ll pay their bills.”

Trudeau said the Liberals would increase the Canada Child Benefit by 15 per cent for children under one, which would be an increase of up to $1,000.