Liberals Unveil 'Ambitious' Plan To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2050

OTTAWA — Legislation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “cements” his promise to mostly eliminate greenhouse gas emissions within 30 years has been introduced in the House of Commons. “This is an ambitious goal,” Trudeau said Thursday morning in a virtual address at a conference as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) forum. “But our kids, our economy, and our future can afford nothing less. Net-zero is as much about avoiding the worst impacts of climate change as it is about creating good jobs and a competitive economy for years to come.” The proposed legislation, Bill C-15, promises both transparency and accountability to get to net-zero emissions by 2050. It fulfils a promise the Liberals made in the 2019 federal election to be more aggressive at cutting greenhouse-gas emissions. It will require Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to set five-year targets, starting in 2030, for curbing emissions on the way to net-zero emissions by 2050. Net-zero means either eliminating all emissions or ensuring any still produced are absorbed by natural means such as forests and wetlands, or technology such as carbon capture and storage systems.

An emissions-reduction plan, progress report and assessment report on each would need to be tabled in the House, and the bill orders the environment commissioner to audit Canada’s climate change mitigation measures at least once every five years. The bill, if passed, would create an advisory body to help Wilkinson find the path to net-zero, and will require the minister of finance to report each year on what her department is doing to mitigate the financial risks from climate change. Trudeau told the APEC forum that net-zero is “real” and is about both the environment and the economy. He said global investors are increasingly making decisions based on climate risk, and being greener is now a competitive advantage. Canada has set multiple goals for curbing emissions over the last three decades and has never met a single one of them. It missed its 2012 target under the Kyoto Protocol by more than 100 million tonnes and at the end of this year will miss its 2020 target by even more than that. The difference is more than what Canada emits to heat and power the entire country.

There is a difference between legislating a target and legislating climate accountability. Catherine Abreu, Climate Action Network Canada