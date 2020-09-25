Feds Pledge $440M To Be Part Of International COVAX Vaccine Program

OTTAWA — Canada will spend $440 million to join an international program which is trying ensure COVID-19 vaccines aren’t just hoarded by rich countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. But Canada is spending more than twice that to gain private access to millions of doses of some of the most promising vaccines in development. That includes a sixth deal announced Friday with AstraZeneca for up to 20 million doses of its vaccine candidate, which is in the third and final phase of clinical trials.

The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a journalist's question as he rises to leave a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday.

The federal government has committed more than $1 billion to buying vaccines for Canada, much of which is not refundable even if the vaccines are never approved. Trudeau also unveiled Canada’s financial commitment for the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility, known as COVAX. Canada is among 64 high-income countries that have committed to joining COVAX. Canada is joining both parts of the initiative: one which secures access to millions of doses of vaccines for Canada, and the other which has wealthier nations pooling their funds to help lower and middle-income countries secure doses as well.