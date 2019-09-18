POLITICS
Liberals Promise To Boost Old Age Security, CPP Benefits

The proposal puts more money in the pockets of seniors 75 and up.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in St. John's on Tuesday. If elected, the Liberals say they would introduce an increase to old age security.

FREDERICTON — Justin Trudeau is promising to do more to boost incomes for seniors, widows and widowers.

He says a re-elected Liberal government would increase old age security (OAS) by an extra 10 per cent once a senior turns 75, and plans to boost the Canada Pension Plan survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

Trudeau made the announcement Wednesday at a lawn bowling club in Fredericton, a riding the Liberals picked up in 2015 as part of their sweep of the Atlantic provinces.

While the Liberals — and other parties — have been targeting young families in the early stages of this campaign, voters over the age of 65 are often those who most reliably show up at the polls.

Trudeau says he knows many seniors still struggle to keep up with their bills as they age, and the increases to OAS will mean $729 more for seniors each year, while survivor benefits will see an increase of $2,080.

Trudeau is spending most of Wednesday in New Brunswick before moving onto Nova Scotia for a campaign event in the evening.

