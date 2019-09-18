Liberals Promise To Boost Old Age Security, CPP Benefits

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in St. John's on Tuesday. If elected, the Liberals say they would introduce an increase to old age security.

FREDERICTON — Justin Trudeau is promising to do more to boost incomes for seniors, widows and widowers.

He says a re-elected Liberal government would increase old age security (OAS) by an extra 10 per cent once a senior turns 75, and plans to boost the Canada Pension Plan survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

Trudeau made the announcement Wednesday at a lawn bowling club in Fredericton, a riding the Liberals picked up in 2015 as part of their sweep of the Atlantic provinces.