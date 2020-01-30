Liberals Defend $50M Investment In MasterCard’s Cybersecurity Centre

Adrian Wyld/CP Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly responds in the House of Commons on January 30, 2020.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen rose in question period to call on the Liberals to reverse a decision, announced last week at the World Economic Forum , to have Canadian taxpayers shell out $49 million for the creation of the Intelligence and Cyber Centre. MasterCard is putting $510 million towards the project.

“This new investment made by the government will create hundreds of jobs across the country, in particular in British Columbia,” Mélanie Joly said in the House of Commons Thursday.

The federal minister of economic development has attempted to “set the record straight” about an almost $50-million investment the government is making to help MasterCard develop a cybersecurity centre in Vancouver.

Though the funding is coming from the government’s so-called Strategic Innovation Fund, which supports projects meant to “spur innovation for a better Canada,” Tories have already framed it as a handout for a hugely profitable company.

“The Government of Canada has invested in a major new cybersecurity centre which will make Canada world-leading when it comes to countering cyber crime, ensuring cyber security, as well as developing new technology,” Joly said.

Bergen noted that since MasterCard’s revenue last year was reported as more than $16 billion, they can afford to develop “their own cybersecurity.”

“MasterCard didn’t need the $50 million. Actually, no credit card company needs $50 million from this Canadian Liberal government,” Bergen said.

“On this side of this House we believe in job creation,” Joly responded before being jeered by the Opposition benches.

Curiously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made no mention of the cybersecurity centre when Tory Leader Andrew Scheer pressed him on the matter in the House Wednesday.

“Why did the prime minister make taxpayers so sad by giving $50 million to a company that made $16 billion off the backs of hard-working Canadians who cannot afford to pay their full balances?” Scheer asked.

Trudeau responded vaguely that his government is focused on investments that help to grow the middle class.

“We are going to keep looking at investing in a better future for Canadians, while Conservatives continue to talk about cuts and austerity,” he said.

“Having a wasteful government that believes in corporate welfare may not be priceless,” Scheer said, riffing off MasterCard’s slogan. “It turns out it is worth $50 million.”

Scheer shared a clip of that exchange on Twitter Thursday: