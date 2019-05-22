Liberals Tap 8 News Groups To Help With Media Funding Plan

Justin Tang/CP Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 6, 2018.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is inviting eight news associations to nominate candidates to a panel that will help figure out which media outlets will be eligible to benefit from a $595-million package to support the struggling industry.

The eight associations include News Media Canada, the Association de la presse francophone, the Quebec Community Newspaper Association, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada, the Canadian Association of Journalists, the Federation professionnelle des journalistes du Québec, Unifor and the Federation nationale des communications.

The plan has drawn criticism amid questions over how the process will fairly determine which news organizations should qualify for the support.

