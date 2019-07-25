CP Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott are shown in a composite image.

TORONTO — Eliminating out-of-country health insurance could jeopardize access to necessary medical care and become a hardship for some travellers, the federal health minister warned Wednesday in a letter to her Ontario counterpart. Ginette Petitpas Taylor said the move announced by Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government will hurt people who travel regularly to the United States. "If all publicly financed reimbursement of out-of-country physician and hospital services is eliminated, private health insurance premiums for travellers will inevitably rise for all Ontario residents," Petitpas Taylor said in her letter to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott. "Even modest increases could pose a hardship for some individuals."

The program currently covers out-of-country inpatient services up to $400 per day for a higher level of care, such as intensive care, as well up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient and doctor services. In May, Elliott announced the decision to scrap the program following a six-day public consultation, saying it is very costly and does not provide value to taxpayers. The change is expected to come into effect Oct. 1. A spokesman for Elliott confirmed Wednesday that the government intends to wind down the program and strongly encourage people to purchase travel health insurance. “The program’s coverage is very limited with only five cents of every dollar claimed,” Travis Kann said in a statement. “With this limited coverage and low reimbursement rate, OHIP-eligible Ontarians who do not purchase private travel health insurance can be left with catastrophically large bills to pay.”