Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jody Wilson-Raybould take part in the grand entrance as the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation commission is released in Ottawa on Dec. 15, 2015.

OTTAWA — A new poll conducted for The Canadian Press seems to show the cloud of the SNC-Lavalin controversy is lifting for the federal Liberals, who now face a closer fight with the Conservatives less than three months to go until the election. In a survey conducted earlier this month, the polling firm Leger found 36-per-cent support among decided voters for the Conservatives, versus 33 per cent for the Liberals. The firm says support for the Tories has dipped by two percentage points since the last time it conducted a survey in June, while support for the Liberals has gone up by four percentage points. Watch: A handy timeline of the SNC-Lavalin affair

At 12-per-cent support among Leger’s respondents, the Greens were slightly ahead of the New Democrats’ 11 per cent. The Bloc Quebecois was favoured by four per cent and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada was at three per cent. The latest poll was conducted among 1,536 Canadians who are eligible to vote and were recruited from an online panel maintained for the purpose. In its report, Leger said it cannot provide a margin of error for an internet panel because the method doesn’t provide a truly random sample. But for comparative purposes, a “probability sample” would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Leger vice-president Christian Bourque said in an interview that the Liberals are just about back to levels of support that they had prior to the SNC-Lavalin controversy, which saw former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resign from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

In late February, Wilson-Raybould testified before the House of Commons justice committee that there was a ”consistent and sustained effort” over the span of approximately four months by many people within the government to interfere in her exercise of prosecutorial discretion in her role as attorney general. They wanted her to arrange a type of plea-bargain for SNC-Lavalin, a giant Quebec-based engineering firm, on charges of corruption related to dealings in Libya. Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet colleague Jane Philpott also resigned over Trudeau’s handling of the issue and both went on to be expelled from the Liberal caucus. The sustained controversy was linked to a deteriorating support for the Liberals during the winter that saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slide for the first time in this mandate from being the top choice for Canadians in the upcoming election, Bourque said. “We saw a (national) jump from 36 up to 40 per cent for the Conservatives in late April in sort of the peak of that crisis and the Liberals actually going from the mid-30s down to the mid-20s at that time,” he said.

Adrian Wyld/CP Independent MPs Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould speak with the media in the foyer of the House of Commons on April 3, 2019.