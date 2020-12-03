OTTAWA — The Liberal government introduced long-awaited legislation Thursday to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Justice Minister David Lametti described as a significant step forward on the path to reconciliation. “It has the potential to be transformational,” Lametti told a news conference after tabling Bill C-15 in the House of Commons. “We’re at a starting line putting 150 plus years, longer than that, of colonialism and the impact of (it) behind us,” he said. “Let’s move to a different model.” The proposed legislation, if passed, would require the federal government to work with First Nations, Métis and Inuit to do everything needed to ensure Canadian law is in harmony with the rights and principles contained in the UN declaration.

The Canadian Press Justice Minister David Lametti delivers his opening remarks during an announcement about the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, in Ottawa on Thursday.

It would also have the federal government create an action plan for those goals as soon as possible and no later than three years after the bill comes into force. Lametti predicted the bill will have wide support in the House of Commons and the Senate. “It’s a human rights issue. Who’s going to vote against human rights?” he said in a separate interview Thursday afternoon. National chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations said the bill is not perfect and that he is concerned the deadline for completing the action plan is too far away. “We’ve waited too long already,” he said at the news conference. “We don’t want wait for another three years.” Lametti said the deadline is reasonable because consultation with Indigenous Peoples will take time. “It is complex, working with indigenous leadership. You have national organizations. You also have each individual nation. Each individual nation has a chief or a leader of some sort who would expect to be consulted,” he said. “We picked a date that was realistic but, that being said, the parliamentary process is the place where we can look at that.”

Bellegarde said the bill doesn’t provide clarity on which federal department will lead the effort to implement the UN declaration in Canadian law. “We would like to see a commitment to a periodic review, which is something any good legislation should have.” The legislation doesn’t give First Nations anything new, Bellegarde said. “It acknowledges and affirms our rights under international law.” He said the bill condemns the racist and colonial doctrines and beliefs that have led to grave human rights abuses including the residential school system. In a technical briefing provided to media, Justice Department officials said the bill includes a framework to create ways to align federal law with the declaration over time. It does not transform the declaration itself into law. The proposed legislation builds upon a private member’s bill from former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash, which the House of Commons passed two years ago. That bill stalled in the Senate, where Conservative senators argued it could have unintended legal and economic consequences, and then died when Parliament dissolved. The UN declaration, which Canada endorsed in 2010, affirms the rights of Indigenous Peoples to self-determination and to their language, culture and traditional lands.

The Canadian Press Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde, right to left, Justice Minister David Lametti and President of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed listen to a reporter asks question during an announcement about the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.