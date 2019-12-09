Liberals Move To Give Tax Cut To Canadians Earning Less Than $147K

Justin Tang/CP Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Middle Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier make an announcement on lowering taxes for the middle class in the foyer of the House of Commons on Dec. 9, 2019.

OTTAWA —The Liberal government will provide an update on federal finances before MPs head home for the holidays.

“Our plan is to have a fiscal update before Christmas so we can update Canadians on the state of the economy,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said after he took the first step to provide a tax cut the Liberals promised during the election campaign.

On Monday, Morneau introduced a motion to raise the basic personal income tax exemption to $15,000.

The amendments to the Income Tax Act, if passed, would apply to anyone earning under $147,000 a year.

Morneau said the change will be implemented over the next four years and will save the average Canadian family $585 a year.

