Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail Plasma samples in a rack, before being put into a centrifuge at the LifeLabs Toronto facility, on Nov 22 2017.

TORONTO — Lab test provider LifeLabs says it paid a ransom to secure data, including test results from up to 85,000 Ontarians, that was stolen in a data breach in late October.

The hackers also obtained personal information of an unknown number of its 15 million Canadian customers — based mostly in Ontario and British Columbia — including health card numbers, names, email addresses, login, passwords and dates of birth.

The Toronto-based company declined to say how much money was paid to secure the data.

