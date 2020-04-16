What We Can Learn About Isolation From A B.C. Lighthouse Keeper

“I don’t really feel like physical isolation is the same as loneliness,” she said. “I felt very isolated when I was living in town because I was surrounded by people I didn’t know and didn’t know how to get to know.”

Etzkorn recently began attending church online, after services went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. She admits that she misses being able to go in person — that, and eating out. Groceries are delivered via helicopter once a month or so, and the couple schedules their meals to eat food in the order it goes bad.