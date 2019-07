LIFESTYLE

Meet Lil Nas X, The Genre-Defying Rapper Behind 'Old Town Road'

The sound of Lil Nas X is everywhere. The 20-year-old rapper’s trap-country anthem, “Old Town Road,” has dominated the Billboard charts for weeks, and, especially since he recently came out as gay , his name doesn’t seem to be slipping out of the cultural zeitgeist anytime soon. In case you feel left out, here’s a quick primer to get you familiar with the internet’s favourite new artists.