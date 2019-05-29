HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s top court has rejected the appeal of the life sentence given to an American woman who plotted a Valentine’s Day shooting spree at a Halifax mall in 2015.

In a written decision released Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal says “there is nothing” to justify Lindsay Souvannarath’s appeal of her sentence of life with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, Justice Ann Derrick said the sentencing judge, Justice Peter Rosinski, was entitled to determine the gravity of the conspiracy around the plot and was required to decide what sentence would protect the public.

“That made it necessary for him to assess the appellant’s ongoing dangerousness,” said Derrick. “He did so.”