Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Got Engaged (Again) On Christmas Day

Merry Christmas to all, especially Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban! The ridiculously sporty couple celebrated Dec. 25 (which happens to be their anniversary) by getting engaged.

And no, you’re not having déjà vu — the record-breaking skier and New Jersey Devil defenceman did already get engaged this summer, but it seems that they wanted to do it again. Or specifically, Vonn did, with her asking the question this time around.

“On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!” she wrote on Twitter. “Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

She also posted a fairly adorable picture of the couple in their New Jersey home, alongside their three dogs all dressed up for the occasion.

The love between the pair is almost palpable, with Subban’s Twitter feed a veritable fan page for Vonn’s achievements, and Vonn often writing on Instagram about how her life has changed since they met.

And of course we, as proud Canadians, couldn’t help but notice the classic HBC stripes on their Christmas PJs. P.K. is obviously keeping his Toronto-born, Montreal-bred roots alive and well in the U.S.

Two years going on forever

The couple, who have been together since 2017, are known almost as much for their fashion sense as their athleticism.

They appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 issue in 2018, and Subban designed a line of suits with RW&Co while he was playing in Canada. And then there are the hats that have become his signature style, created by haberdasher Gunner Foxx.

But most of all, they seem to be genuinely happy together, supporting each other’s charitable efforts and finding time to have fun. The recently retired Vonn is the force behind the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which supports girls through scholarships, education and athletics, while Subban continues to hold an annual fundraiser for the Montreal Children’s Hospital, along with other philanthropic efforts.

While a wedding date is not yet set, Vonn recently told People magazine it would be after Subban was done for the season. “I’m thinking in the summer sometime, but when in the summer, we’re not sure,” she said.