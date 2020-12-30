Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Split After 3 Years

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn attend a movie premiere on July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Winter sports stars Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are ending their engagement.

The couple had been together for three years and got engaged — twice — last year.

They made the announcement in separate Instagram posts Tuesday.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal,” Vonn wrote alongside a photo of her and Subban.

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely.”

In his post, Subban said Vonn is “one of the most kind and caring people” he knows.

“I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared,” he wrote.

Vonn, an Olympic skier and gold medallist for the U.S., who is 36, and 31-year-old Subban, a Canadian professional hockey player for the New Jersey Devils, were known for their philanthropy and fashion.

In October, Vonn told People magazine the couple wasn’t in a rush to have their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.