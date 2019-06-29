Gail Vaz-Oxlade vs. Lisa MacLeod: 'C***' Tweet Fuels Autism Cuts Feud

Canadian Press Gail Vaz-Oxlade, left, and Lisa MacLeod.

Finance writer and TV personality Gail Vaz-Oxlade had some choice words on Twitter Friday for Ontario Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod. Well, one word in particular, really. It all started when MacLeod shared a post about her daughter’s Grade 8 graduation (Warning: strong language ahead).

Well - grade 8 grad today. Great advice to the students by the talented teachers. Proud of my daughter. She’s the most resilient, kind & strong person I know. Wise beyond her years. pic.twitter.com/gl0UrorYbV — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 26, 2019

On Thursday, Vaz-Oxlade retweeted it and said, “Does she know her mother is a heartless cunt?” That reply was subsequently removed, though whether it was done by Twitter after MacLeod’s supporters reported it for harassment, or Vaz-Oxlade did it herself is unknown. It’s likely the former since Vaz-Oxlade has continued to refer to MacLeod with the same language since the initial tweet, including a pinned post of a photo of a shirt that says “Conservatives: Putting the ‘N’ in cuts”.

You're absolutely right. When you LIED about kids on the wait list, when you LIED about kids coming off the wait list, you crossed the line. When you took futures away from children, you crossed the line. Polite cunts are still cunts. https://t.co/mqSOFV0NRX — Gail Vaz-Oxlade (@GailVazOxlade) June 28, 2019

yah, boo hoo hoo, what about the children she's destroying with her vile mismanagement and evil heart? Do you feel sorry for them? Their poor stressed-out parents? Hmmm. https://t.co/w3wdKNy1UH — Gail Vaz-Oxlade (@GailVazOxlade) June 28, 2019

MacLeod then replied to Vaz-Oxlade’s initial comments in a series of replies.

I’ve experienced death threats, online harassment & intimidation at public events that required police protection for months. It took a tremendous toll on my family & my mental health. I’m simply not tolerating it anymore. Disagree with me fine. But lines are being crossed. https://t.co/KLWRyERwjR — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 28, 2019

Though MacLeod had plenty of supporters, including members of her own party, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and plenty of internet fans, not everyone was on her side. Others backed up Vaz-Oxlade’s position and argued that MacLeod’s actions during her time as an Ontario cabinet minister have done far more harm than the writer’s attack on her.

Absolutely wrong and especially in context of a story featuring the Minister’s child. You can disagree but why stoop to such a low. — Monika Wyrzykowska (@mondoubleu) June 28, 2019

Very well said. Both @MacLeodLisa and @cathmckenna have been subjected to hurtful and vicious attacks on Twitter mostly by anonymous trolls who are really cowards — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 29, 2019

The sort of vile language and threats of violence that @MacLeodLisa has faced have no place in our public discourse. Thank you, Lisa, for your enduring commitment to standing tall in the face of bullying and harassment. https://t.co/DRcqVoJpOv — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 29, 2019

The debate between the two groups was still going strong on Saturday, with Vaz-Oxlade’s supporters arguing that people were overreacting to a use of vulgarity and trying to turn MacLeod into a victim when the real victims were children with autism.

So someone crossed the line and said something inappropriate to you. Big deal. Get over it because you are NOT the victim. Thousands of children and their families you screwed over are. — Natasha B-d. (@natasha_bd) June 29, 2019

You reap what you sow Lisa. As an autism parent, after what we had to go through with Wynne, and after your announced changes and the way you conducted yourself defending the violation of our most vulnerable, this is my take on it too. — Jason Koblovsky (@jkobopoli) June 28, 2019

While the word is offensive in Canada, it is less so in the UK where it is used quite commonly. And if you were a desperate parent of an autistic child whose funding was drastically cut (or empathize with them), no words could accurately state your disgust of the funding cuts. — Stu Gatz (@StewartGatz) June 28, 2019

While MacLeod was Social Services Minister, she was in charge of the province’s autism program. Cuts to autism funding, along with layoffs at autism treatment centres have spurred backlash and likely played a role in MacLeod’s move from the social services portfolio to tourism in Ford’s recent cabinet shuffle. MacLeod also came under fire for reportedly threatening a health-care organization with “four long years” if it didn’t publicly support the changes to the autism program. MacLeod has been inundated with protests from parents over her part in the cuts — one protester dubbing her a “stupid liar.” Earlier in June, a 41-year-old mother of a four-year-old with autism pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and uttering threats after sending more than 100 emails to the minister, the Ottawa Citizen reported.

Lisa, you are a true narcissist.



You will do anything to play the victim and people see right through it. You just dont like that @GailVazOxlade is willing to call you out publicly.



Here's one from the @MacLeodLisa playbook:



It's going to be a long 3 years. — SpicyAmyM (@SpicyAmyM) June 28, 2019

Despite her move to tourism, MacLeod can’t seem to escape the shadow of her handling of the autism program. On Friday, a leaked internal government report suggested the government spread misinformation about the former autism program to justify the changes. “This has been the toughest and most damaging file in our first year of office,” the Globe and Mail quoted. “Regretfully, to add fuel to the fire, our tone has been less than ideal. We are talking about children and families in need.”

MacLeod also came under fire the same day for comments she made about her switch to tourism, which many autism activists viewed as insensitive. “I used to be the minister of tears, but as you can see from here I’m now the minister of cheers and it’s a real nice refresher,” MacLeod said, according to the Toronto Star. Her spokesperson told the newspaper that she had been referring to being personally driven to tears while hearing about victims of sex-trafficking and about Ontarians in poverty.

Here’s @MacLeodLisa earlier TODAY. She thinks being cruel to others is funny.



This is another reminder that #LisaMacLeod has no business being anywhere near elected office. #ResignLisaMacLeod#onpoli#Hypocrisypic.twitter.com/OQUnMVNs8i — Adam Lockett (@AdamLockett34) June 28, 2019