Jo, Beth, Amy and Meg March have been the talk of Hollywood with Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” taking over the big screen this holiday season.

The film features a star-studded cast with Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson. While the new rendition is drawing new fans to Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, the book been adapted several times over for countless movie versions.