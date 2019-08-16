“Honour to us all,” is a catchy chorus in Disney’s animated film “Mulan.” In the live-action remake’s trailer, the words carry gravity when said by the titular character, played by actor Liu Yifei. But the iconic lines have been remixed by Hong Kong protestors and allies to describe “dishonourable” messages shared by Yifei online.

VCG via Getty Images Liu Yifei's statements on Weibo were originally from state media outlet People's Daily.

In a post on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Chinese-American performer shared a message of solidarity with the Hong Kong police force. Translated, the image reads, “I support the Hong Kong police. You can beat me up/all attack me now” and “What a shame for Hong Kong” in English.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, star of upcoming Disney blockbuster Mulan, shows support for Hong Kong police on Weibo, retweeting a People’s Daily post. Weibo shows that she is an iPhone user #hongkongprotestspic.twitter.com/gfXEb3zsom — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) August 15, 2019

Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong are escalating, as millions of marchers have joined for weeks in widespread demonstrations against controversial law. The Disney star’s stance was met with support on Weibo, but has been received poorly elsewhere online. Many voiced disappointment in Yifei for standing by the law enforcers.

Disney’s Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong.



Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy.



retweet please. HK doesn’t get enough support. #BoycottMulan@Disneypic.twitter.com/FpECIdutH2 — sean norton 🌹 (@sdnorton) August 15, 2019

Since it hit theatres in 1998, “Mulan” has been beloved for her values of honour and her narrative as a hero against injustice. Yifei’s hardline stance has affected perception of her highly anticipated role in the live-action adaption of “Mulan,” Drawing comparisons, condemnations of “dishonour,” and a call to boycott the movie once it premieres in 2020.

Dishonor to Mulan. Dishonor to humanity. Mulan was a soldier who fought for freedom and independence, yet here is an actress portraying her who supports repression of people's democratic rights. — Dennis (@WeHo_1985) August 16, 2019

Anyone who supports police brutality anywhere is no Mulan.



From the wise words of Mushu:

“Dishonor on you, dishonor on your cow” https://t.co/ay3eQYSe9n — srh añonuevo 🌸 (@srhanonuevo) August 16, 2019

#BoycottMulan

Disney's Animated Mulan: Fights for the defenseless.

Disney's Live Action Mulan: "Fuck dem kids". pic.twitter.com/jMp9CfXuAZ — Mariam Watt (@MariamWatt) August 16, 2019

Mulan is fighting for the defenseless peeps and Liu Yifei is supporting hongkong brutality. #BoycottMulanpic.twitter.com/nFOWBp788e — G A G O (@iellyssa) August 16, 2019

#BoycottMulan



Mulan's actor, liu yifei, supports the police brutality in HK. Girl had the gall to say this when she's a chinese-american ENJOYING HER FREEDOM in the US. — FreedomHK (@hasminedraws1) August 15, 2019

Anthony Kwan via Getty Images Hong Kong law enforcement has been accused of excessive force by international watchdog groups.

Liu has been defended by pro-China sources, including state media. Her Weibo messages came from a popular image originally from the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s Communist party. The original quote was said by a reporter for state media outlet the Global Times who was allegedly beaten by protesters. “As native of China, Liu Yifei is obviously concerned about the violence and chaos in the city and she has the right to voice her opinion on it. She is also in a better position to comment on the situation than people who have it out for China,” People’s Daily writer Curtis Stone wrote.