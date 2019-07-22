SOPA Images via Getty Images An L.L. Bean location in Paramus, N.J., June 17, 2018.

FREEPORT, Maine ― L.L. Bean is poised to open its first store in Canada. The Maine-based retailer announced Thursday that the 13,000-square-foot (1,210-sq. meter) store will open Aug. 23 in Oakville Place, just outside of Toronto. Watch: L.L. Bean pays employees to hike. Story continues below.

The retailer announced last year that it would be looking to open stores in Canada over the next decade. It also launched a Canadian-specific website last month. The company sees international sales as an important part of its growth.