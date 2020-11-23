Loblaw To Use Autonomous Trucks To Deliver Groceries In The Toronto Area

Rachel Verbin/The Canadian Press People walk toward a Loblaws store in Toronto in 2018. The Canadian grocery chain has signed a multi-year agreement with technology company Gatik to test autonomous delivery vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area.

TORONTO — Loblaw Companies Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with technology company Gatik to test autonomous delivery vehicles in Toronto starting in January.

Under the multi-year agreement, Gatik will transport goods from an automated picking facility to retail locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

The company will operate five vehicles for Loblaw up to seven days a week, 12 hours a day, on five routes with fixed pick-up and drop-off locations.