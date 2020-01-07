Chris Wattie / Reuters A Loblaws supermarket is pictured in Ottawa, Nov. 14, 2017.

MONTREAL ― Grocery chain Loblaw Companies Ltd. has announced the closure of distribution centres in Laval, Que., and Ottawa which will result in the elimination of nearly 800 jobs. About 545 employees north of Montreal will be affected by the end of 2021 as the distribution centre is relocated to the automated complex of an Ontario subcontractor. The grocery chain is also shutting a warehouse in Ottawa that will impact 230 workers.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas said the company is committed to fairness for employees and will work with the unions to minimize the impact of the closures. “We will begin negotiations shortly, setting transition plans and finding solutions for those colleagues ― including a long, two-year wind down, and support for those who want new opportunities within Loblaw or beyond,″ she wrote in an email. The decision to relocate the distribution centre comes as a labour contract expires at the end of the month, according to a spokeswoman for the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union.