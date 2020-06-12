Loblaw, Metro To Stop Extra Pay For Front-Line Pandemic Workers

Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images A Loblaws store is seen here in Toronto on March 27, 2016. Loblaw says it will also pay a total of $25 million in one-time bonuses to employees.

TORONTO — Two of Canada’s largest grocers are ending wage premiums they have been paying employees due to the pandemic.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. have been paying front-line employees an additional $2 per hour since mid-March when the restrictions due to COVID-19 were first put in place.

In a letter to customers, Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston says that things have now stabilized at the company’s supermarkets and drug stores.