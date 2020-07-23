Pandemic Pay Took Big Bite Out Of Bottom Line, Loblaw Says

Cole Burston via Getty Images A shopper enters a Loblaws grocery story in Toronto on April 30, 2019. Canada's largest grocer reported nearly $12 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. says its net income plunged in the second quarter despite surging revenues because of costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a temporary pay boost for employees. Canada's largest grocer says its earnings attributable to shareholders fell 41 per cent to $169 million or 47 cents per diluted share from $286 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profits were $266 million or 74 cents per share, compared with $373 million or $1.01 per share in the prior year. Revenues for the three months ended June 13 increased 7.4 per cent to nearly $12 billion, from $11.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Loblaw was expected to report 71 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $11.9 billion in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.