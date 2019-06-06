With concerns mounting about the damage done by single-use plastics, Canada’s largest grocery retailer says it’s testing out a system to deliver groceries in reusable containers.

Loblaw Co. announced Thursday that it has partnered with Loop, a brand launched this year at the World Economic Forum by New Jersey-based TerraCycle with the goal of revolutionizing how products are delivered to customers.

The company produces reusable packaging customized for participating brands, which are delivered by a courier. In a throwback to the old “milkman model” of business, the courier picks up the empty used packaging while dropping off new deliveries.

