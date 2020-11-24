GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images The entrance to the Toronto Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto, Nov. 23, 2020. Canada's latest lockdowns will take a bite out of the country's economic recovery by the end of this year, new forecasts say.

The new restrictions on business activities announced by provincial governments amid a second wave of COVID-19 will take a bite out of the economy just in time for the holidays, new economic forecasts predict. The country's recovery from the spring shutdowns could grind to a halt in December, economists at Royal Bank of Canada said in a report issued Tuesday. "All told, we judge that the measures that have been rolling out since early October could clip Canadian quarterly growth by as much as 5 per cent (annualized), leaving growth as low as zero for Q4," RBC economists Robert Kavcic and Shelly Kaushik wrote. With many service-oriented businesses shut down, the recovery in jobs that started this summer will reverse in December, predicted Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at U.K.-based Capital Economics.

“The fall in restaurant visits since October implies accommodation and food services employment will fall by a further 150,000 to 200,000 by the end of 2020,” he wrote in a client note Tuesday. Job listings websites are showing a continued recovery, suggesting “there will continue to be gains elsewhere, but our forecast for a renewed fall in employment in December implies 670,000 people will be out of work compared to a year earlier,” Brown wrote.