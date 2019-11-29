U.K. police have shot a man after a number of people were injured following reports of a stabbing on London Bridge. Police said they are responding to the reported stabbing as a “terror-related incident.” A spokesperson said: “At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. “However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.”

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.



One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The bridge has been evacuated and shut both ways, while Borough Market on the south of the river has been cleared and a cordon set up. London Bridge station has also been evacuated. Both the Met Police and London Ambulance Service are believed to have declared a major incident, with a number of crews on the scene.

Gareth Fuller via The Associated Press/CP Police and emergency services respond to an incident on London Bridge in central London on Friday.

Scores of people were seen running down St Thomas’ Street in London as the incident unfolded. A video from the scene shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby. Those in the video can be heard saying: “They’ve actually got guns out. They’ve got the guns out.” BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gunshots on London Bridge. “There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man,” he said.

“Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man.” The bridge has been cleared by police, “but there are more shots going on,” McManus added. In a tweet, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept updated on the incident. Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “very concerned.” “My thoughts are with all affected,” she tweeted. “I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.”

"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019

Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice. — Priti Patel (@patel4witham) November 29, 2019