1 Dead, Others Injured After Building Collapses In London, Ont.

THE CANADIAN PRESS First responders survey the scene after a building under construction collapsed in London, Ont. on Friday.

One person was dead and another remained trapped under rubble hours after a four-storey wall collapsed at a construction site in London, Ont., officials announced Friday, as firefighters continued digging through the debris.

At least five others were wounded in the incident at a partially constructed apartment building in the city’s west end, local authorities said.

“Two are in fair condition, one is in serious condition, one is in critical condition, and sadly one is deceased,” the city said in a written statement issued Friday evening.

“At this time, one additional person remains trapped on the site.”

The city said another person had a minor injury but wasn’t taken to hospital.

All the people involved had been working at the site at the time, the city said.

The incident took place just before noon, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the collapse.