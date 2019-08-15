Major Explosion In London, Ont., After Vehicle Crashes Into House

LONDON, ONT. — Police in southwestern Ontario say they are investigating after a vehicle slammed into a home, causing a major explosion.
London police say the crash happened Wednesday just before 11 p.m. ET in an eastern part of the city. Investigators believe the vehicle also hit a gas line that caused the explosion, police say.
In a news release, police announced a 23-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., is now facing impaired driving charges. She is due to appear in a London courthouse on Sept. 4.
Police note that no one was in the house at the time of the crash. At least one civilian and multiple first responders were injured by the blast, police say, adding seven people were taken to hospital and most have since been released.
A firefighter is in hospital in serious but stable condition and two police officers were sent to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Police say the fire was still active on Thursday morning and it had spread to several houses. Around 100 residences in the area have been evacuated, authorities say.
Investigators are expected to be on scene for several days, according to police. Authorities are calling the incident an active fire investigation.
With files from HuffPost Canada
