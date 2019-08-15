Major Explosion In London, Ont., After Vehicle Crashes Into House

London Police Service London police released this photo following a house explosion that took place Wednesday evening in an eastern area of the city.

LONDON, ONT. — Police in southwestern Ontario say they are investigating after a vehicle slammed into a home, causing a major explosion. London police say the crash happened Wednesday just before 11 p.m. ET in an eastern part of the city. Investigators believe the vehicle also hit a gas line that caused the explosion, police say. In a news release, police announced a 23-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., is now facing impaired driving charges. She is due to appear in a London courthouse on Sept. 4.

Roger Caranci/Twitter Roger Caranci shared this image of crews fighting a fire in London, Ont., after a major explosion hit the eastern part of the city.

Police note that no one was in the house at the time of the crash. At least one civilian and multiple first responders were injured by the blast, police say, adding seven people were taken to hospital and most have since been released. A firefighter is in hospital in serious but stable condition and two police officers were sent to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the fire was still active on Thursday morning and it had spread to several houses. Around 100 residences in the area have been evacuated, authorities say. Investigators are expected to be on scene for several days, according to police. Authorities are calling the incident an active fire investigation. Several images of the fire were shared on social media after the blast.

About 10-15 mins after the #explosion in Old East Village explosion on Woodman Ave in #londonontariopic.twitter.com/MjaDgRPjsK — Keara-Lynn Douglas (@KearaDouglas) August 15, 2019

#Explosion in east #LondonOntario. Photo is taken from behind house that exploded on Woodman Ave. pic.twitter.com/qtaTDbFLDS — Keara-Lynn Douglas (@KearaDouglas) August 15, 2019

Fire following explosion in East London pic.twitter.com/hfKn8EUrVg — Kahli (@kahliann) August 15, 2019

Looks like a car ran into a home but don't know for sure. Debris everywhere. People everywhere. #ldnontpic.twitter.com/JmuPuTiDYN — Roger Caranci (@RCaranci) August 15, 2019

Possible natural gas explosion ~20min ago - also report of a car running into the house? Area of 450 Woodman Ave. Two houses on fire currently. Emergency services claiming the scene and streets blocked- stay indoors #ldnontpic.twitter.com/Jg6uLdzhRj — Emily Rose Baker (@emmyroseebaker) August 15, 2019