Ontario Hospital CEO Fired For Trips Outside Canada During Pandemic

London Health Sciences Centre Dr. Paul Woods is seen here in an undated photo taken from the London Health Sciences Centre website. Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays.

The CEO of a hospital network in London, Ont., was ousted from his post Monday after concerns were raised about his international travel during the pandemic. Dr. Paul Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays, the London Health Sciences Centre said in a statement that announced his immediate firing. Woods’ travel came to light on Friday and the hospital network at that time said it supported his continued leadership. On Monday, however, the network said it was ending Woods’ employment as president and CEO in response to hospital and community concerns about his trips. “It has become clear that this situation has affected the confidence of staff, physicians and the community in Dr. Woods’ leadership,” it said.

The board of directors had no advance notice of Woods’ trips and didn’t approve his travel outside Canada, the hospital network said, noting that it had no process for approving the CEO’s personal travel. On Friday, Woods apologized for his decision to visit family out of the country and said he will no longer travel while federal restrictions on non-essential trips are in place. “What I can do is take accountability for my decision to visit with immediate family out-of-country and fully apologize. Please accept my deepest regret for my actions,” Woods said. At the time of Woods’ most recent travel, one of the network’s sites, University Hospital, was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 23 people and sickened more than 150 patients and staff. Woods is one of the latest public figures whose international travel has drawn heavy criticism.