Experts’ Scathing Letter Decries ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ In Ontario Care Homes

TORONTO — More than 200 doctors and researchers are calling for immediate action to quell COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario’s nursing homes, describing current conditions as “a grave humanitarian crisis.” “We’re just so appalled by what’s going on,” Dr. Amit Arya, a palliative care physician who works in long-term care in the Greater Toronto Area, told HuffPost Canada. He’s the first signatory to a letter outlining the doctors’ concerns. “We have scenarios where people are dying, not just from COVID-19, but are suffering and dying due to abandonment and neglect,” Dr. Arya said. “There’s scenarios where people are going without food and water and basic hygiene or other aspects that should be non-negotiables.” The letter says the government’s actions to date “are too late, or sometimes, even non-existent.”

#BREAKING: 200+ doctors & researchers (@Docs4LTCJustice) sign letter calling on the Ontario government to urgently address the LTC crisis. We must end for-profit LTC, take urgent action to end the staffing crisis, & legislate family caregiver rights. We demand #LTCjustice! pic.twitter.com/SsniH8CJd5 — Amit Arya (@AmitAryaMD) January 26, 2021

Doctors are still seeing poor infection control practices, dwindling staff numbers and a lack of transparency about what’s going on inside homes, the letter says. Residents are experiencing “continued abandonment and inhumane conditions,” it says. “This is a human rights violation.” “The government has allowed the situation in our [long-term care] LTC homes to become a preventable and recurring crisis in the 2nd wave, with deaths across the entire province.” Most of Ontario’s 626 homes are run by for-profit companies, but all of them receive government funding and are regulated and inspected by the province. ‘Real human beings with real faces’ Nearly 40 per cent of all homes currently have COVID-19 outbreaks. Fifty-seven per cent of Ontario’s COVID-19 deaths — 3,389 people — were long-term care residents. “To be honest, it’s horrifying,” said Dr. Arya. “These are not numbers. These are really people. Real human beings with real faces, people who are somebody’s parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. These are people who built the very society we cherish.”

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Health Christine Elliot and Premier Doug Ford, provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Toronto on Jan. 5, 2021.