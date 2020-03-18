peterspiro via Getty Images This stock photo shows a close-up of the top half of a Canadian one dollar coin.

The Canadian dollar fell to 68.8 cents U.S. in Wednesday morning trading, down more than a cent and a half U.S. to its lowest levels in decades.

With the exception of a brief dip in 2016, the last time the loonie traded at these prices was in the spring of 2003, at the end of a long period of low oil prices.

The Canadian dollar was dragged down by sharply falling prices on the oil markets.

Oil prices were down about 10 per cent on global markets Wednesday, and Western Canadian Select oil ― which typically trades at a discount to other oil products ― was trading at just above US$9 a barrel.

It had been trading at around US$35 per barrel last month, before the COVID-19 outbreak severely reduced demand for fuel, causing oil prices to fall into a tailspin.

The market dive came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an $82-billion stimulus package on Wednesday, including $27 billion in direct aid to households and businesses, and $55 billion in deferred taxes.

