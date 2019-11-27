BUSINESS
11/27/2019 11:27 EST

Lou Eccleston, TMX Group CEO, Under Investigation Over Inappropriate Behaviour

The company that owns the Toronto Stock Exchange is staying tight-lipped on its probe into allegations Eccleston harassed female employees.

  • Canadian Press
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
Lou Eccleston, CEO of the TMX, poses at the stock exchange in Toronto, Wed. Aug. 19, 2015.

TORONTO ― TMX Group Ltd. says its board is looking into allegations regarding the past conduct of chief executive Lou Eccleston.

The company says it recently became aware of allegations made against Eccleston prior to his time at TMX.

A report by the website Business Insider said Eccleston was accused in court records and New York Division of Human Rights filings of inappropriate behaviour involving female employees during his time as a senior executive at Bloomberg.

Watch: #Metoo pushes CEO firings to 15-year high. Story continues below.

 

TMX made no comment on the specific allegations, but said it took them seriously.

The stock exchange says Eccleston has told the board that he supports this course of action.

The company says it will update stakeholders as the situation requires.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: sexual harassment Toronto Stock Exchange #MeToo Lou Eccleston