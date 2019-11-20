BOUCHERVILLE, Que. ― Lowe’s Companies Inc. says it will close 34 underperforming stores across six provinces as part of a restructuring of its Canadian business.

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

“Closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business,″ said Tony Cioffi, interim president of Lowe’s Canada in a statement.

