Retailers love rewards points programs. Not only do they get you coming back again and again, but they give retailers the opportunity to build detailed profiles of their customers, with the ultimate goal of getting you to buy more.

But for shoppers, if used correctly, they are an opportunity to take a small bite out of the cost of living.

So which loyalty programs are right for you? That’s actually sort of obvious: They’re the ones at the stores where you spend the most money.

