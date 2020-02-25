A senator who was suspended after posting racist letters from constituents on her official Senate website and refusing to take them down has apologized. “After deep and careful reflection, I have come to the view that the posting of offensive and hurtful letters to a Senate public website was wrong and ill-considered,” Sen. Lynn Beyak told the Senate Tuesday. “They were disrespectful, divisive and unacceptable.” She extended an apology to Indigenous Peoples, fellow senators and all Canadians “for any hurt” caused by her actions. After sparking outrage for a speech in which Beyak said good things came from Canada’s residential school system, she posted letters of support she received online. The senator served a suspension without pay in 2019 after refusing to delete them.

Many of the letters contained offensive remarks and stereotypes. One said Indigenous organizations are only looking for “a cash grab,” while another said Indigenous people should be grateful for residential schools. Others suggested that Indigenous people are lazy and snobbish. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer asked her to take down one of the letters, — which suggested Indigenous people want to get things for “no effort” — and then kicked her out of caucus when she refused. The controversy was compounded when the Senate published a report on Beyak’s apparent unwillingness to participate in the cultural competency training she was ordered to complete.

“The Senator was not invested in the conversations, indifferent to the content of the training, and observably disengaged ... Nicole Meawasige