Embattled Senator Says She Never Claimed To Be Métis ‘At Any Time’

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Sen. Lynn Beyak waits for the Speech from the Throne to being in the Senate in Ottawa on Dec. 5, 2019.

OTTAWA — Independent Sen. Lynn Beyak says she never claimed to be Métis, despite documents suggesting she made that exact assertion during an Indigenous cultural competency training course. “Media is reporting I am Métis. Métis are a great people but to be clear: I am not now, never was, and never will be Métis,” the northern Ontario MP said in a statement Wednesday. “I have never claimed to be Métis at any time, in any way, to any one, in my life.” Beyak was suspended last spring for breaking code of conduct rules by posting racist letters on her Senate website from people supportive of her opinion that residential schools elicited positive outcomes for some students. Watch: Names of children who died in residential schools released during solemn ceremony. Story continues below video.

She faces renewed calls to resign after a Senate ethics committee report recommended last week that she be suspended again without pay because members were “not clear” if she met conditions required for her reinstatement. The ethics report cites concerns about Beyak’s “lack of participation and engagement” in a cultural sensitivity training course facilitated by the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres (OFIFC). She attended Indigenous cultural competency training courses in June, but did not successfully complete it, according to the OFIFC instructors. In August, Beyak returned for a subsequent discussion, but was asked to leave after making a series of problematic comments. “When we attempted to explain the complex intersections between colonisation, dispossession, intergenerational trauma, poverty, and racism, Senator Beyak responded, ‘History has nothing to do with racism. It’s about what your people are doing to your own people.’”